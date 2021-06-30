A Fairbanks man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a young father has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Following a five-day trial and two-day deliberation, Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett found Ryder Alan Smith, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Peter Horace-Wright. He announced the ruling Wednesday morning.
Smith was acquitted of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to the State of Alaska Department of Law.
Electronic court documents state that Smith will be sentenced Oct. 28 in Superior Court, where under Alaska law, he could receive up to 99 years in prison.
Horace-Wright died at Badger Towing and Recovery, located on Peger Road, at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, after being shot twice in the upper thigh near the groin and once in the abdomen. Smith claimed that he shot Horace-Wright in self-defense after he abruptly became violent, causing Smith to fear for his life.
Smith reportedly called his father after shooting Horace-Wright and waited 11 minutes to call 911 as Horace-Wright moaned in pain. He initially told authorities that he had shot an intruder during a burglary but later said Horace-Wright attacked him while they were discussing a truck that was for sale.
Smith is currently in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center awaiting sentencing.
