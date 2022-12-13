A Fairbanks jury has convicted a man of robbing a poker game at gunpoint.
Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, was found guilty on all four counts before him: one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, one felony count of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.
On April 11, 2021, Arazo attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony, left, and returned with two armed men, Elijah “Eli” Rutherford and a single individual nicknamed both “B” and “Rock.” Arazo took the pot — worth about $2,700 — and fled the home.
Prosecutor Dominic Plantamura maintained that Arazo robbed the poker game because he felt disrespected. He also claimed that Arazo's testimony was unreliable due to his past convictions for crimes of dishonesty.
Defense attorney Frank Spaulding challenged that Arazo was forced to take part in the robbery against his will and was threatened at gunpoint. "You have to question whether he would have [taken the money] if he hadn't been threatened with a weapon," Spaulding told jurors in his closing argument.
The jury got the case Friday and returned the verdict Monday. A sentencing hearing is set for May 18, 2023.
