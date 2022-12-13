In court
Dreamstime

A Fairbanks jury has convicted a man of robbing a poker game at gunpoint.

Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, was found guilty on all four counts before him: one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, one felony count of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.

