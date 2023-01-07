A Fairbanks man is facing seven criminal charges related to selling fentanyl.
Galen Daniel Smith, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged Friday with three counts of second-degree drugs misconduct, second-degree weapons misconduct, and three counts of fourth-degree drugs misconduct involving a controlled substance in connection with the illegal drug.
According to the charging documents, Alaska State Troopers obtained an electronic warrant to record a conversation between Smith and an informant on Oct. 31, 2022. The informant purchased “blues” — fake Percocet containing fentanyl — in early November.
About a month later, trooper received an anonymous tip that Smith was selling blues from his home, charging documents stated. The caller said that two children were living in the home and were able to access the drugs.
Troopers recorded more conversations between Smith and the informant, and the informant purchased more fake Percocet from Smith.
Troopers searched Smith’s home northwest of Fairbanks on Thursday and detained him. During a search, they found drug paraphernalia, money, two plastic bags of pills in the toilet, and a bag of fentanyl powder on Smith’s bed. In addition, troopers found a loaded 870 Remington shotgun, three revolvers, and two semiautomatic handguns.
Smith was convicted of felony drugs misconduct in 2018 and misdemeanor drug misconduct in 2014 and 2015, according to the court documents.
