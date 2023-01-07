Alaska State Troopers

A Fairbanks man is facing seven criminal charges related to selling fentanyl.

Galen Daniel Smith, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged Friday with three counts of second-degree drugs misconduct, second-degree weapons misconduct, and three counts of fourth-degree drugs misconduct involving a controlled substance in connection with the illegal drug.

