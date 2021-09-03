An undercover drug operation involving two confidential informants has resulted in the arrest of a Fairbanks man who is now facing felony charges.
Michael Emmanuel Garrett, 68, is charged with two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, one count of second-degree misconduct involving weapons and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
On July 7, an unnamed suspect in custody told Fairbanks investigators that they would provide pertinent drug information in return for judicial leniency, according to a criminal complaint. The informant told investigators that they had recently purchased heroin and methamphetamine from Garrett, the complaint stated.
The following day, a warrant was issued for the informant to purchase heroin from Garrett. The individual purchased 4.5 grams of heroin for $750, according to the complaint.
A second criminal informant working with investigators was given $400 to purchase methamphetamine and heroin from Garrett on Aug. 16, charging documents stated. The individual purchased one gram of heroin and 3.75 grams of methamphetamine from Garrett for $360, according to the complaint. The crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and the dark substance tested positive for heroin.
On Aug. 31, a search warrant was issued to search Garrett’s residence and several of his vehicles. When officers entered his home, Garrett was allegedly seen walking hurriedly away from the bathroom, according to the complaint. He was detained in a patrol vehicle. When troopers returned to question him, Garrett reportedly had a small baggie filled with a crystal-like substance in his hand. There was another torn baggie filled with a crystal-like substance that had been opened and strewn in the patrol vehicle, according to the complaint. The crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Investigators located multiple clear plastic baggies, several digital scales and a .22 caliber pistol in Garrett’s home.
During questioning, Garrett allegedly admitted to being a heroin dealer, according to the complaint. He told investigators that he purchased 1-to-3 ounces per week, used 1-to-3 grams per day and distributed the rest. Garrett reportedly told investigators that he had a small amount of heroin in his hand when investigators initially searched his home. Troopers later located the small bag of suspected heroin tucked into his couch cushions.
Garrett is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9.