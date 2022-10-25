A Fairbanks man pleaded not guilty to assaulting an Alaska State Trooper K-9 dog after attempting to flee troopers Saturday afternoon at the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation Site south of Fairbanks, according to a trooper dispatch.
According to the dispatch, 40-year-old Adam Bunker was spotted by an Alaska State ranger while patrolling the recreation site.
According to the ranger’s sworn affidavit, Bunker was contacted while his truck was parked in the Chena Pump boat launch after the ranger saw that he exited the vehicle and walked away.
The ranger’s affidavit observed suspicious behavior after approaching Bunker on foot, including putting his hands in his pockets. The ranger reported Bunker said he did nothing wrong, while observing Bunker did not have a pay slip. When asked for an ID, the ranger reported Bunker began removing the oil dipstick from his vehicle, which he interpreted as a possible threat.
The defendant refused verbal commands to put down the dipstick and submit to a weapons search by placing his hands in his coat and backing away.
The ranger attempted to take hold of Bunker’s arm, advising him he was going to be detained. Bunker continued to pull away while attempting to reach into the front of his coat pocket, leaving the ranger to believe there was the threat of a weapon.
The ranger pepper-sprayed Bunker, and when he continued to struggle out of the ranger’s grip, the ranger punched him in the left side of the head, according to the affidavit.
Bunker pulled away and squared off as if he was ready to fight, and when the ranger pulled his baton, he began running, according to the affidavit.
The ranger pursued and observed Bunker look back and reach for his waist in a manner that left the ranger with the impression he had a weapon, according to the affidavit.
The ranger pulled his firearm and told Bunker to put his hands up, causing the defendant to shout “no” and run into the woods, the affidavit says.
According to the trooper dispatch, Troopers responded following the incident with K-9 dog Kenny, along with assistance from University of Alaska Fairbanks officers. The park ranger and troopers tracked Bunker into the woods and located him.
The affidavit states that once Bunker was located, he refused orders to surrender and reached for his discarded jacket and “yelled for us to kill him.”
After refusing to obey further orders, “Kenny” was deployed and Bunker “wrapped his hands around the dog and started to strike the dog.” The Trooper dispatch added Bunker placed the dog “into a headlock followed by a series of punches and kicks.”
The affidavit states troopers shocked Bunker with a stun gun, and he was placed into handcuffs.
Bunker was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. He faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault of a police dog and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, his bail was set by the judge at $1,000. Bunker is scheduled for a pre-trial conference court appearance on Dec. 15.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.