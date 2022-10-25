Alaska State Troopers

A Fairbanks man pleaded not guilty to assaulting an Alaska State Trooper K-9 dog after attempting to flee troopers Saturday afternoon at the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation Site south of Fairbanks, according to a trooper dispatch.

According to the dispatch, 40-year-old Adam Bunker was spotted by an Alaska State ranger while patrolling the recreation site.

