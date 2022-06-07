A Fairbanks man accused of beating his roommate to death in 2020 pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges during a hearing at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Erik James Demoski, 40, was originally charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault in the May 2020 slaying, according to court documents.
He appeared before Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide. The other charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.
Demoski told the judge “Guilty” in response to changing his pleas and hearing the conditions.
According to prosecutors, Demoski and several roommates were cleaning their home on May 15, 2020, when Demoski confronted 38-year-old Wesley Thurmond about his housekeeping skills. Demoski kicked Thurmond onto a couch and started strangling him during the altercation. A woman tried to intervene but was unsuccessful.
“The defendant got angry at the victim ... then got on top of him, strangled him and then punched him twice in the head, once on each side,” Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph told the court. “The victim passed away from those injuries.”
After Demoski eventually stopped strangling Thurmond, he punched him in the head two times. Witnesses told police that Thurmond did not fight back and appeared incapacitated after Demoski kicked him at the beginning of the altercation, prosecutors said. Thurmond’s speech was slurred, and he became unresponsive after the attack was over.
Authorities responded to the home the following morning after Thurmond’s fiancee reported that she could not wake him. He was taken to the emergency room and then medically evacuated to an Anchorage hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Demoski is scheduled to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court later this year for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He has not previously been convicted of a felony offense in the state of Alaska, according to court records.