A 28-year-old Fairbanks man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Emergency responders were alerted to a crash on the Old Nenana Highway approximately two miles from the Parks Highway around 11:30 a.m., troopers said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Pioneer Wells commercial water hauling truck rolled several times after the driver, Kyle Lawson, attempted to negotiate a turn, troopers said. Lawson was declared deceased at the scene.
Lawson was en route to deliver water to a residential property when the collision occurred, according to Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, but speed is believed to have been a factor, McDaniel said. The Old Nenana Highway was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the collision and crews removed the vehicle from the scene.
Tuesday's crash is the second fatal accident this year that has killed a Pioneer Wells water truck driver. In October, 36-year-old driver Dewey Frost was killed just north of Fairbanks on the Parks Highway after an Ester Volunteer Fire Department pickup truck collided with the commercial water hauling truck that he was operating.