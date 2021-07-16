A 79-year-old Fairbanks man died in a head-on collision on Chena Hot Springs Road after a vehicle going the opposite direction crossed the centerline and struck his truck. The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m Tuesday near mile 1.5 of Chena Hot Springs Road.
According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Volkswagen SUV with two occupants crossed over into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Toyota pickup truck. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was Fairbanks resident Bill Williams. Troopers and EMS responded to the scene, and all three individuals were transported for medical treatment.
Williams was medivaced to Anchorage for further treatment, but ultimately died in the hospital on July 14. The status of the two occupants of the SUV is unknown at this time, according to troopers. Troopers do not believe alcohol is a factor in the accident.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.