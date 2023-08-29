A Fairbanks man argued the conditions of his probation before the Alaska Court of Appeals Friday.

In November 2009, a jury found Gareth Demoski, 35, guilty of five counts of sexual assault. He was convicted of raping a family member staying at his parents’ house in the summer 2007 and of raping another woman he met while walking along College Road in June 2008. He also was found guilty of breaking into a third woman’s home the same month and sexually assaulting her as she slept next to her fiancé.

