A Fairbanks man argued the conditions of his probation before the Alaska Court of Appeals Friday.
In November 2009, a jury found Gareth Demoski, 35, guilty of five counts of sexual assault. He was convicted of raping a family member staying at his parents’ house in the summer 2007 and of raping another woman he met while walking along College Road in June 2008. He also was found guilty of breaking into a third woman’s home the same month and sexually assaulting her as she slept next to her fiancé.
Superior Court Judge Randy Olsen sentenced Demoski to 38½ years with 17 years suspended in April 2010. His probation included the condition that he would not knowingly have contact with a person under the age of 16 unless in the immediate presence of another adult who knows the circumstances of Demoski’s crime. It also cinluded that Demoski would not reside in a dwelling in which a minor under the age of 16 was staying without written permission from Demoski’s probation officer and the guardian of the minor.
Demoski filed a motion in December 2020 for correction of an illegal sentence and requested that the court remove the two conditions limiting his contact with minor children. He argued that the conditions prevented him from seeing his minor child and attending cultural community events. Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett ruled in October 2021 that the special conditions will remain but that Demoski may have contact with his biological children, and his nieces and nephews.
In court, Fairbanks attorney Robert John represented Gareth Demoski, and Assistant Attorney General Ruth Anne Beach represented the state. John argued before the Court of Appeals that the trial court erred in not vacating special sex offender probation conditions relating to contact with minors under 16. He argued that he condition interferes with Demoski’s freedom of association with minors who are not family members.
“When Demoski is released, this limitation will inhibit Demoski from reintegrating with the Native community of which he is a part by restricting his participating in community gatherings, such as potlatches, at which children can be expected to be present,” John stated in his opening brief. “Even if Demoski is returned to his community, his rehabilitation will be impaired if he is restricted from integrating back into the Alaska Native community. He will be deprived of the support he will need to establish stability in his home, his job and his family.”
John said that Demoski’s discretionary release date of February 2025 is approaching. He argued that Demoski recently obtained his professional license for barbers and hairdressers and that the special probation conditions severely limits his opportunity for employment.
Beach, the assistant attorney general, challenged that the special conditions are reasonably related to Demoski’s rehabilitation and protection of the public, and Bennett did not abuse his discretion by modifying the conditions instead of vacating them. Beach argued that the probation conditions don’t ban Demoski from attending cultural events but require that he be supervised while doing so. She also stated in her brief that while Demoski argues that the probation conditions are unrelated to the facts of the case, two of the three alleged victims in Demoski’s case were minor teenage girls. She said Demoski also failed to challenge the probation conditions until 10 years after the imposition of his sentence.
