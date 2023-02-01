Brett Gilbert

Brett Gilbert was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, after a Fairbanks jury returned a guilty verdict. Gilbert repeatedly hit a man in the head and neck with a hatchet in 2017. The man died the next morning in an Anchorage hospital.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

A Fairbanks jury has found Brett Matthew Gilbert guilty of murder in the 2017 hacking death of Mark Allen Mitchell.

Gilbert, 55, faced a first-degree murder charge after he attacked Mitchell with a hatchet at the former South Fairbanks bar, Club Manchu, on July 30, 2017. Mitchell died the following day.

