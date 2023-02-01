A Fairbanks jury has found Brett Matthew Gilbert guilty of murder in the 2017 hacking death of Mark Allen Mitchell.
Gilbert, 55, faced a first-degree murder charge after he attacked Mitchell with a hatchet at the former South Fairbanks bar, Club Manchu, on July 30, 2017. Mitchell died the following day.
The jury heard closing arguments on Tuesday and reached a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon after one day of deliberation. They found that Gilbert did not act in a heat of passion.
Since the start of the trial on Jan. 25, jurors heard how Gilbert arrived at Club Manchu, now called The Crowbar, around 7 p.m. on July 30, 2017, greeted Mitchell and shook his hand. He briefly opened the back door of the bar and looked outside, they were told, also hearing how Gilbert walked and danced around the pool area of the bar.
At 7:13 p.m., Gilbert pulled out a hatchet and walked up to where Mitchell sat on a bar stool. Gilbert swung the hatchet, with it striking Mitchell's head and neck. Mitchell immediately fell to the floor and Gilbert struck Mitchell's body six more times until the bartender pulled him off. Gilbert wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a white hat and a red bandana at the time of the crime.
The state played a 20-minute clip of video surveillance footage from the Club Manchu of the murder to the jury.
Fairbanks police found the bloody hatchet in a vacant storage lot off of 27th Avenue. The hatchet later tested positive for Mitchell's blood at the Alaska Crime Lab.
Fairbanks police arrested Gilbert at his apartment around 11 p.m. that night, where they discovered a red hooded sweatshirt hidden in the ceiling of Gilbert's apartment. Gilbert was still wearing the white hat and black bandana at the time of his arrest.
A medical examiner testified that Mitchell died of blood loss and swelling in the brain due to seven chop wounds.
Gilbert maintained that he does not remember the events of that night and that he acted in a heat of passion after being assaulted and threatened by Mitchell.
Sentencing will be held on June 1 at the Fairbanks courthouse. Mitchell faces up to 99 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $500,000.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com