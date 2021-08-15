A Fairbanks man was convicted in federal court for stalking his ex-girlfriend and arranging for her murder. Roger Keeling, 55, was in custody for stalking his former girlfriend when he made initial attempts to hire a hitman to kill her.
In October 2020, Keeling was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. Keeling “placed his hands around his girlfriend’s neck, told her he should rip her heart out and threatened to burn her house down,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty in state court for a misdemeanor assault charge. The victim petitioned for and received a Domestic Violence Protective Order, which Keeling violated several times over the following six weeks.
According to court documents, Keeling demonstrated an “escalating pattern” of behavior that became increasingly threatening and violent. This included following the victim, slashing her tires and sending threatening emails and handwritten notes.
Keeling was arrested for stalking in December 2020. In custody, Keeling told his cellmate that he wanted to find someone to hurt his girlfriend. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he agreed to pay his cellmate $1,500 to hire a hitman; Keeling paid an initial $500 of this sum.
A search of Keeling’s home turned up “numerous notes and documents confirming the existence of the plot, as well as multiple documents and drawings created by Mr. Keeling that showed a desire to see her harmed ... ” One example was a hand-drawn picture of her house in flames.
Keeling faces up to a five year sentence for the stalking conviction and as many as 10 years for the murder for hire conviction.
The investigation into Keeling was a joint effort by the Alaska State Troopers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fairbanks Police Department.
