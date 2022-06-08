A 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman last year at his Fairbanks apartment has been released from custody after posting bond on Tuesday.
Harrison Attla, of Fairbanks, had his bail reduced to $20,000 during a hearing on Monday afternoon in Fairbanks Superior Court. He was indicted last month on charges of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault related to the alleged incident, which occurred on April 11, 2021, according to court documents.
Authorities began investigating the incident last spring after Fairbanks Police Department received a report of a sexual assault. The victim told investigators that she “noticed something felt wrong around her genitals” after falling asleep in Attla’s bed after a party in his apartment, according to court documents.
The woman told police that she had told Attla “No” on the night of the alleged assault. During an interview with police, Attla reportedly admitted to touching the woman and “acknowledged that [the woman] had told him ‘No’ earlier in the night,” according to the complaint.
Defense attorney Kenneth Covell requested for a nominal bail amount to be imposed and for Attla be released to approved third party custodians, arguing that he had no criminal history prior to the incident.
Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph opposed the request, maintaining that Attla is a flight risk based on previous statements he told police about moving to Oregon.
“The state is opposed to this request and would be requesting that there still remain a significant posting for appearance,” she said. “They also believe there needs to be location monitoring as well as alcohol monitoring because alcohol is a very real part of this case.”
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines approved the bail reduction request and imposed a $20,000 performance bond, which Attla posted on Tuesday, and a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond. She imposed strict conditions upon his release.
Attla will be under 24/7 surveillance by his mother, father or aunt, will be prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol and won’t be allowed to have contact with the alleged victim. He is scheduled to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court next on July 12 for a calendar call.