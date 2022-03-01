A Fairbanks man accused of raping a woman in a vacant apartment last month was charged Tuesday with multiple felony offenses.
Kyle Lewis Titus, 34, is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree robbery related to the alleged offenses, which took place over a two-day span in late January, charging documents stated.
The victim contacted Alaska State Troopers around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 and reported that Titus had sexually assaulted her in a vacant apartment unit on Thomas Street. The woman said that Titus followed her into the complex while she was entering the building’s access code.
The woman attempted to flee into an unlocked first-floor unit, but Titus proceeded to push the door open and attack her, charging documents stated. He allegedly restrained and sodomized the woman for approximately one minute before leaving the scene.
During the investigation, the woman reported that Titus and his girlfriend had robbed her at gunpoint and stolen money on Jan. 24, the day prior to the alleged sexual assault. Titus reportedly accused the woman of previously stealing drugs from him, which she denied, charging documents stated.
At the scene, troopers located the woman’s purse in the vacant unit and found women’s clothing stern on the floor of the entryway of the building, consistent with the woman’s recollection of the alleged attack.
The woman was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and underwent a forensic evaluation, which revealed scratches on her chest and rectum, according to charging documents.
A records check revealed that Titus has previously faced felony charges related to evidence tampering and weapons in the state of Alaska.