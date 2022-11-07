A Fairbanks man was arrested early Monday morning following a fatal shooting in a westside apartment.
Jason Alvarez, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, according to a Fairbanks police news release.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Washington Drive around 2 a.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing shots coming from a neighbor's house. The caller said a man ran out of the house afterward and threw a gun on the ground.
Police were en route to the scene when Alvarez called 911 to report he'd shot someone, the release states. Upon arrival, officers took Alvarez into custody and recovered a nearby handgun.
Police and emergency medical services entered the home and found an adult male dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom.
“According to witnesses, the victim and suspect were hanging out with several people in the apartment the night the shooting took place,” the news release states.
Alvarez was booked into Fairbanks Correctional Center and arraigned in Fairbanks court Monday afternoon.
Next of kin have been notified and the victim's identity will be released after 24 hours, according to the release.
Police ask that anyone with further information about this case contact FPD detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.