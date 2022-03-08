A 33-year-old man has been charged with multiple felony offenses after he allegedly burglarized several local businesses last month.
Robert Raymond Maupin, of Fairbanks, has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, one count of possession of burglary tools and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief related to the alleged offenses, which occurred periodically between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27.
According to charging documents, Maupin reportedly broke in and stole approximately $850 from cash registers at Banks Alehouse, 1243 Old Steese Highway, around 2 a.m. Feb. 25. He allegedly then attempted to access a safe located inside the business before fleeing the scene.
Officers observed video footage of a male matching Maupin’s description enter the business through a back door, according to charging documents.
The following day, on Feb. 26, Maupin allegedly broke into Once Upon a Child, 250 Third St., around 10:30 p.m. and stole $1,43 from the cash registers, charging documents stated. Video surveillance footage reportedly showed Maupin use a “prying tool” to open the cash tills and unlock an employee bathroom inside of the store.
A warrant for multiple felony charges was issued by Alaska State Troopers for his arrest, according to charging documents.
On the evening of Feb. 27, Fairbanks police responded around 10 p.m. to a report that Maupin was inside of the West Fred Meyers. He reportedly fled the scene on foot before being placed under arrest, charging documents stated.
Maupin was found to be in possession of burglary tools, which included a crowbar, two pellet guns and several knives, charging documents stated. He was also in possession of $880.93 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a credit card belonging to the owner of Once Upon a Child.
He is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on March 21.