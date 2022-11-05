Badge

Fairbanks police officers arrested 31-year-old Zackry Johnson Friday in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child, according to a news release.

Fairbanks police officers and firefighters responded to a call in the 1600 block of Central Avenue Friday morning to find a dead 1-year-old child. Officers observed multiple injuries to her body that could have been caused by being assaulted. Detectives and FPD’s crime scene investigator were called to the scene shortly after that.

