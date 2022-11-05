Fairbanks police officers arrested 31-year-old Zackry Johnson Friday in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child, according to a news release.
Fairbanks police officers and firefighters responded to a call in the 1600 block of Central Avenue Friday morning to find a dead 1-year-old child. Officers observed multiple injuries to her body that could have been caused by being assaulted. Detectives and FPD’s crime scene investigator were called to the scene shortly after that.
According to the news release from Fairbanks law enforcement officials, the child’s mother said she had gone to wake her daughter but found her dead. She also told detectives that she had been at work the prior day and that "the child had been in [Johnson’s care],” who was her live-in boyfriend.
The mother said Johnson had told her the child was sleeping.
Johnson was taken to the police department and questioned, with his initial claim that “the child had been ‘play fighting’ with her 6-year-old sister,” according to the Fairbanks Police Department news release.
“When confronted that the injuries observed on the child were inconsistent with injuries which would be caused by two young siblings rough-housing, Johnson provided different accounts of how the child received the injuries,” the news release states.
Johnson finally admitted to causing multiple injuries and “acknowledged using too much force against the child as he was trying to get her to take a nap so that he could play video games."
Johnson was arrested and booked into Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder “for knowingly engaging in conduct that resulted in the death of another person under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Johnson was arraigned Saturday in Alaska Superior Court Saturday at the Jay Rabinowitz Courthouse, according to Alaska Courtview and is scheduled to appear on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing.
The Fairbanks Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding the incident to contact FPD detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.
