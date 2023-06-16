Alaska State Troopers

A 34-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Friday morning on charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a man at a Pleasant Valley home.

According to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website, Wesley "Scotty" Cruikshank and multiple adults were at the home early Friday morning when Cruikshank attacked Ashton Gasper-Scavette and fled into the woods. 

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.