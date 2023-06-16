A 34-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Friday morning on charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a man at a Pleasant Valley home.
According to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website, Wesley "Scotty" Cruikshank and multiple adults were at the home early Friday morning when Cruikshank attacked Ashton Gasper-Scavette and fled into the woods.
Troopers responded to a 911 report of a medical emergency near 23 mile Chena Hot Springs Road and found Gasper-Scavette, 43, inside the home and suffering from apparent blunt force injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, emergency medical personnel declared Gasper-Scavette dead at the scene.
Troopers arrested Cruickshank without incident after a neighbor reported seeing him on their property at 8:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cruikshank was charged Monday with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and released from Fairbanks Correctional Center Thursday after posting bond.
Cruikshank was charged in February with felony second-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was accused of banging on the doors and windows of a cabin off Farmers Loop Road and telling the occupants he would return with a gun. The state dismissed the charges on May 15.
