A Fairbanks man was charged with assault Thursday after reportedly assaulting a woman during a sexual encounter claiming she attacked him at his downtown Fairbanks home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Fairbanks police responded to a Ellingson Street home around 2 a.m. on Sept. 2 after a report that a person who had been “sexually aggressive” was covered in blood and may have died. Officers and medics found the woman unclothed from the waist down on a mattress in the house. She was unresponsive with officers and medics, her eyes were swollen shut, and she had blood covering her face and a bruise on her forehead.

