A Fairbanks man was charged with assault Thursday after reportedly assaulting a woman during a sexual encounter claiming she attacked him at his downtown Fairbanks home.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Fairbanks police responded to a Ellingson Street home around 2 a.m. on Sept. 2 after a report that a person who had been “sexually aggressive” was covered in blood and may have died. Officers and medics found the woman unclothed from the waist down on a mattress in the house. She was unresponsive with officers and medics, her eyes were swollen shut, and she had blood covering her face and a bruise on her forehead.
20-year-old Stormy Bruner told Fairbanks police that he had met the woman a week earlier through a friend. She arrived to spend the night with Bruner at his house on Sept. 1, where they listened to music, drank whiskey, cuddled on the couch, and ordered food. Bruner said that they went to bed because he was tired, but the woman wanted to have sex with him and told him, “you’re going to stay awake,” the complaint stated. He said that the woman scratched him on his chest, which made him angry, so he pushed her away. According to the complaint, the woman forced him to have sex with her. He told police, “she wouldn’t stop, I tried pushing her,” and that he “tried not hitting her hard.” He said that the woman would not stop forcing him to have sex so he hit her with his fists.
A man told police that Bruner told him earlier that night that he had a girl over at his house, so he agreed to leave them alone. When he arrived at the house he sat on a couch in the hallway to give Bruner and the woman privacy, and heard Bruner tell her to “shut the [explicit] up” and “be quiet.” Bruner later told the man that the woman tried to rape him so he hit her to defend himself and he thought she was dead.
Bruner told two other people that the woman raped him and he killed her in self-defense.
Bruner’s father was home on the night of the alleged assault. He told police that he asked Bruner and the woman to quiet down a few times because they were talking too loud or playing music too loud. He also heard them getting “romantic” with each other. He said the Bruner woke him up around 1 a.m. and told him “She’s dead.”
The woman told police that she remembers cuddling with Bruner, drinking whiskey, and that Bruner used methamphetamine. She said that she has a limited memory of that night and no memory of the assault. She has a broken orbital bone, broken nose, a concussion, and a chipped tooth.
Bruner was charged with felony second-degree assault. He was previously convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, felony third-degree weapons misconduct, and felony third-degree criminal assault.
