After an eight-day trial, a Fairbanks jury acquitted Allan Michael Brooks of three counts of felony sexual assault. The verdict was read Wednesday after one day of deliberation.
Brooks, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault in connection to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 27, 2020, inside the home of his ex-girlfriend.
To obtain a conviction, the state needed to prove that the woman was incapacitated and unable to give consent beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Feb. 28, 2020, Brooks self-admitted to the Bassett Army Hospital emergency room with suicidal thoughts. During his intake, he allegedly told staff that he raped his ex-girlfriend the previous night, according to charging documents. Brooks and the woman share an 18-month-old child together.
The woman told troopers that she had allowed Brooks to come to her home on Feb. 27 to visit their baby. After taking NyQuil and a few drops of CBD oil for unrelated pain, the woman fell asleep on a daybed. Brooks woke her up at 10 p.m. and told her that she needed to take Plan B to prevent a possible pregnancy, according to charging documents. He then allegedly called his mother and said that he and the victim had been intimate and he thought that he had raped her, according to charging documents.
Brooks’ attorney, Frank Spaulding, argued that the woman was not incapacitated during the alleged incident and called the woman’s account of the events into question, saying her statements have been, “really inconsistent.” Spaulding said that Brooks admitted to the sexual assault only because he did not understand what constituted rape in the state of Alaska and was prompted by the woman to say that he raped her.
“Now, there is a lot of evidence that (the woman) was not incapable, incapacitated or unaware. If you believe that she was taking NyQuil and a few drops of CBD oil, there is no evidence that she was intoxicated or sedated, yet she wants you to believe that seconds after she was falling asleep she was incapable of responding,” Spaulding said during closing arguments.
“She also told you here in court that she was awake from the pain, that she was in and out. If she was awake, then she was conscious, she was not incapacitated,” he added.
The prosecution argued that Brooks admitted to raping the woman multiple times after the alleged incident occurred. “I know what that was, that was rape,” Brooks told the woman in an audio recording played for the jury during opening and closing arguments.
“We heard Allan Brooks’ admissions. He made admissions to (the woman), he made admissions to his parents and he made admissions to the nurse at Bassett,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail during closing arguments. “He used the word rape, his words, not other people's.”
A records check showed that Brooks has not faced previous criminal charges in the state of Alaska.