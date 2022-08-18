In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

A 41-year-old Fairbanks man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to molesting a 13-year-old girl under his authority.

Michael Mitchell Sr. changed his plea from non-guilty as per an agreement in which the state is dismissing a second charge of first-degree sex abuse of a minor. Per the agreement, he’ll be convicted of second-degree sex abuse of a minor and will be sentenced to 15 years in prison, but a judge could suspend as many as 10 years.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.