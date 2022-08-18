A 41-year-old Fairbanks man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to molesting a 13-year-old girl under his authority.
Michael Mitchell Sr. changed his plea from non-guilty as per an agreement in which the state is dismissing a second charge of first-degree sex abuse of a minor. Per the agreement, he’ll be convicted of second-degree sex abuse of a minor and will be sentenced to 15 years in prison, but a judge could suspend as many as 10 years.
Mitchell will be sentenced in Fairbanks Superior Court at a later date.
The incident, which reportedly involved genital-to-genital contact, happened in late January 2021 in Mitchell’s home and was reported to Alaska State Troopers by a parent on Feb. 1, 2021.
Mitchell has been in jail since February 2021. When he’s released, he’ll be required to register as a sex offender. His probation will be 10 years.
Mitchell has previous convictions involving harassment and impaired driving, according to Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason.
