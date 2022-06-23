Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced the appointment of lawyer Kirk Schwalm to Fairbanks Superior Court. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Schwalm was most recently in private practice as a partner at the law firm of Downes, Tallerico and Schwalm.
“It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Schwalm. “I really see it as a calling and a way to serve the community,” he added. Schwalm had been interested in the position for awhile and said that he decided to apply because it is “important to be in my hometown and to give back to the community.”
Schwalm has deep ties to Fairbanks. He attended local public schools and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Despite brief periods away, “I’ve always lived in Fairbanks,” he said.
Outside of work, Schwalm enjoys spending time with his family — he has two young children — and being outdoors. “I try to get out and enjoy the state as much as possible,” Schwalm said.
Schwalm served as chairman for the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee but resigned when he received the judicial appointment.
Schwalm earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2002 and a law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School in 2010. He has practiced law for just over a decade. While in law school, Schwalm clerked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fairbanks and Portland as well as for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
After earning his law degree, Schwalm clerked for Judge Michael McConahy and Justice Daniel Winfree. He also served as a temporary magistrate judge in Fairbanks and as an Assistant Attorney General.
Prior to attending law school, Schwalm co-owned the business Down Under Guns in Fairbanks.