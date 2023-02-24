The city of Fairbanks launched a new outreach program aimed at giving residents an inside look at City Hall operations.
The program, called the Citizen Engagement Academy, will meet one evening a week for two hours over a seven week period, and wrap up with an all-day facility tour on May 11 and graduation on May 22.
Participants “can learn all the ins and outs of how the City strives to provide quality essential services to all residents to ensure that Fairbanks is a safe and vibrant place to live, work, and visit,” according to the program description.
“This is an exceptional way for our Fairbanks residents to participate in a scheduled program to learn more about our City and the services it provides,” said Mayor David Pruhs in an email.
Fairbanks City Clerk Dany Snider, who is spearheading the project, said she heard about a similar program in Arizona.
“I contacted the municipality, spoke with their staff, and gathered information from their website and presented the idea to the Mayor when he asked for ideas from department heads,” Snider said.
She added the city plans to offer the program on an annual basis, and it would provide a number of benefits.
“Some of the benefits would be to understand what taxpayer dollars pay for, to identify different ways for citizens to get involved with city government, and to learn more about all the services and resources available to citizens,” Snider said.
Applications are due by March 10 and are limited to 30 individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the requirements, eligibility is limited to a city resident, employee or city/borough committee member, or those who own businesses or property in city limits.
For more information on the citizen’s academy, visit https://bit.ly/3Y5nKE8 or contact the mayor’s office at 907-459-6793.