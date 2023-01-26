Law enforcement and a witness took the stand Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man with a hatchet at a South Cushman Street bar six years ago.
Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet. Mitchell was struck seven times in the face and neck on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. He died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.
Nickolas Kelsch testified that he was the manager of Club Manchu and was called in to bartend the night of the attack. Kelsch said that he knew both men and had socialized with them at various times that summer. Gilbert had performed handyman jobs at the bar and occasionally slept on Kelsch's couch.
Kelsch described what he saw and heard when Mitchell was attacked around 7:15 p.m.
"You could feel the air move and people gasp," Kelsch told the jury. Kelsch said he ran over, grabbed Gilbert and pulled him off the wounded Mitchell.
Prosecutors played a recording of a 911 call in which Kelsch could be heard saying "the victim got hit with a weapon" and was bleeding heavily.
Fairbanks Police Sgt. Dennis Benn said he was the first officer to arrive at Club Manchu that night.
"[The victim] was on the ground with a large amount of blood around him," Benn testified. "He had a 3-inch wound to his right cheek and a 4-inch wound on the left side of his neck."
Benn said he couldn't find a pulse and performed CPR on Mitchell until medical personnel arrived. Prosecutors played footage from Benn's body camera showing Mitchell bleeding and unresponsive on the floor.
Former Chief of Police Eric Jewkes testified that he searched for and found the hatchet in an empty storage lot near the bar. Jewkes said it appeared the weapon had been thrown over the fence and landed in the lot. He told the jury that he did not know if the hatchet was tested for DNA.
Sgt. Anthony Laska told the jury that he worked as a property crimes detective for FPD in 2017 and assisted in the investigation. Laska spoke to the owner and staff members at Club Manchu before heading to a 27th Avenue home associated with Gilbert.
Laska testified that he saw Gilbert walking down the middle of the street at 11 p.m. and he and another officer arrested him.
Gilbert had a bruise over his right eye and scratches on his chest. The door to Gilbert's home had blood on it and looked like it had been broken in, Laska told the jury.
Police searched Gilbert's apartment and found a red sweatshirt hidden in the ceiling in Gilbert's bedroom, according to Laska. The sweatshirt matched witnesses description of what Mitchell's attacker was wearing.
The trial will resume at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Fairbanks courthouse.
