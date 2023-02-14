A Fairbanks jury convicted a man of first-degree robbery on Thursday.
Cody Michael Stockton, 32, was charged with first-degree robbery on Jan. 28, 2021.
Stockton took various items from Walmart on Jan. 10, 2021, including two neck gaiters and a flashlight. He threatened two employees with a taser while telling them to get away from him.
He pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in July, 2013, third-degree theft January, 2014, and second-degree theft in February, 2016.
Stockton will be sentenced before Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle.
