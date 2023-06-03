A Fairbanks jury acquitted 23-year-old Dustin Charley of stabbing his brother in 2019 on Friday afternoon.
Charley was accused of stabbing his 29-year-old brother, Jonathan Titus, at their Seventh Avenue apartment on Jan. 7, 2019.
Assistant public defenders Erin Bartenstein and Gary Soberay represented Charley, and assistant district attorneys Shaun Lucas and Katy Mason represented the state.
Dr. Cristin Rolf, a medical examiner for the State of Alaska and an expert in forensic pathology, testified that she performed an autopsy on Jonathan Titus on Jan. 8, 2019. She told the jury that Titus received a stab wound to the chest with a sharp instrument that penetrated his heart. She testified that a toxicology report showed that Titus had a blood-alcohol content of 0.235. He also had the beginnings of fatty liver disease, likely due to his history of alcohol use.
The state rested their case.
The defense moved for a motion for a judgement of acquittal. They argued that none of the facts of the case were in dispute. They said that Charley was allowed to be armed to protect himself, he was cornered in a small apartment, there was a size and age difference between the two brothers, he called 911 immediately after the incident, and he told detectives that he was scared at least a dozen times.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines said that there is no dispute in the cause and manner of death, but the remaining issue is whether Charley’s belief that he needed to use force in self-defense was objectively reasonable under the circumstances. She said she will issue a ruling on the motion after the verdict comes in.
The defense rested their case.
Lucas told the jury in his closing argument that Charley took things a step too far. “He brought a knife to a fist fight,” Lucas told the jury.
Lucas argued that Charley’s use of the knife was reckless. “He was scared, but an objective person in this situation would not have used a knife to stab his brother,” he said.
Soberay challenged that this case is an example of self-defense and gave the jury 10 reasons to back up his argument. “This is a classic example of what happens when people resort to violence; they get met with people who will defend themselves,” he said.
He said that the bottom line was Titus’ blood-alcohol level of 0.235. “Sometimes when people are sober, they’re the nicest guy in the world, but when they’re drunk, it’s like a light switch flipped,” Soberay said.
“Let this young man get on with his life,” he said.
The jury found Charley not guilty of manslaughter after about three-hours of deliberation. Charley told the News-Miner that he felt relieved. He said that the last four years have been stressful.
