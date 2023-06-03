In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

A Fairbanks jury acquitted 23-year-old Dustin Charley of stabbing his brother in 2019 on Friday afternoon.

Charley was accused of stabbing his 29-year-old brother, Jonathan Titus, at their Seventh Avenue apartment on Jan. 7, 2019.

