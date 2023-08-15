A Fairbanks judge dismissed the second indictment of a man facing felony assault charges related to a 2021 physical altercation with his brother-in-law.
Gerrit Raymond Butler, 38, was charged with four felony assault charges and one misdemeanor assault charge on Nov. 26, 2021.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Butler and his two sisters were visiting a family cabin at Harding Lake with their romantic partners on July 5, 2021. They were sitting around a fire and some of them were drinking. Witnesses told Alaska State Troopers that Butler’s brother-in-law, Aaron Vogel, 30, was being loud, arguing with his wife, and challenging the other men to a fight.
Vogel told authorities that he had consumed 10-12 shots and 4-5 beers, according to charging documents. He was asked to leave or to go to sleep multiple times but he did not want to, he told authorities.
Butler is accused of attacking Vogel after Vogel pushed Butler’s sister — not the one who Vogel is married to — after she asked Vogel to leave. Vogel denies pushing the woman.
Butler reportedly tackled Vogel and punched him multiple times, fracturing his orbital bone and breaking teeth, according to charging documents.
Vogel told troopers that Butler put him in a full nelson and told him to go to sleep. He thought he would lose consciousness. Butler denies choking or strangling his brother-in-law.
Butler’s defense attorney, Bill Satterberg, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment on March 15, 2022 based on improper evidentiary proceedings by the state.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson dismissed the first indictment on June 20, 2022, writing that prosecutors rushed the grand jury proceeding, prevented key witnesses from testifying and mischaracterized evidence.
A Fairbanks grand jury re-indicted Butler on July 29, 2022, and Satterberg filed another motion to dismiss the indictment on Jan. 18, arguing that the State made the same improper acts in the second grand jury.
Peterson dismissed the second indictment on Aug. 5 due to unfair prejudice to the defendant.
The 44-page case dismissal, written by Peterson, explained that irrelevant evidence elicited sympathy from the jury and that evidence presented by the prosecutor was used to negate evidence that Butler acted in self-defense.
The Court found that the prosecutor cut-off witnesses when their testimony supported the Butler’s defense — that force was necessary to protect himself and others from Vogel. Peterson said that the prosecutor told the jury that pro-defense witnesses could not be trusted.
The prosecutor also interjected his personal opinion and mischaracterized the testimony of pro-defense witnesses and evidence in his closing remarks, according to Peterson.
Peterson wrote that the prosecutor didn’t ask witnesses for their opinion why Butler and Vogel were in a physical altercation so the jury was left with only Vogel’s testimony — that the “defendant ‘tackled’ the victim because he was ‘annoyed’ at the victim.”
“If the State truly believes, in its duty to execute justice and not just victory, that this case can be proven to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt, it bewilders the Court why then the State feels so compelled to continuously slip its thumb under the scale at Grand Jury, just to reach an indictment,” Peterson stated in the dismissal.
Butler has been with Fairbanks Police Department for 8 years and was promoted to detective in 2021. He has been assigned to administrative duties pending adjudication of the case.
The case is being prosecuted by the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions.
