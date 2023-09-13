Before the first snowflakes hit asphalt, the city of Fairbanks has started planning for winter snow clearing, according to Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson and Jeremiah Cotter, the city’s crew chief.
Cotter and Jacobson highlighted upcoming plans for the winter at a Monday city council meeting.
“It goes without saying that no two winters are ever alike in Fairbanks,” Jacobson said. “We have no control over when the snow comes, how much it snows, what kind of snow or whether it will rain.”
Jacobson said a successful snow removal plan is like a three-legged stool: solid heavy operating equipment, a skilled labor staff and funding to hire the individuals.
Cotter bases his seasonal plan based on the previous five years worth of data and how much snow has fallen each month. From there he determines when and how to deploy his permanent and seasonal staff.
“November tends to be a moderate to late snow month, so we usually don’t see snow until near Thanksgiving,” Cotter said. “I don’t plan to bring in temporary workers until Dec. 4.”
November crews will spend their time clearing any snow and keeping roads open unless the city sees a significant snowfall and warrants additional crews.
“I’m hoping it will be a nice, friendly winter and not require that,” Cotter said.
Cotter said he will schedule his workers based on last winter’s average snowfall, which totaled just over 81 inches.
After Dec. 4, Cotter said he plans to set up a day and night shift for the rest of the year, with 12 temporary workers per shift. Starting in January, he said he would add four additional laborers during the day shift and two at night.
He estimated the cost for December would run $144,000. He estimated a total cost of $810,000 from December to April, barring overtime or emergency costs.
Cotter said the city will continue its commitment to keeping the downtown core as accessible as possible, adding Public Works has increased its number of sweeps through the area over the past several years.
The city operates 48 pieces of snow removal equipment, from hand-pushed snow blowers and small vehicles to clear sidewalks to graders, blowers and side dumps to clear major city and neighborhood streets.
“The shop is working hard to try to get all the equipment up and running,” Cotter said.
Jacobson send Public Works will send surveys to residents along with the garbage bill to gauge whether there’s interest in doing night snow clearing in residential neighborhoods.
“We don’t want to be going in to neighborhoods at night, but if we can improve our service and get through neighborhoods sooner, we want to see if it’s something that interests residents,” Jacobson said.
Labor challenges
Cotter noted that, despite advanced preparation and scheduling, there may be some setbacks due to vacancies in key positions. One permanent mechanic spot hasn’t been filled despite a summer of advertising, along with a temporary position.
“This is creating some challenges for the mechanics to have everything up and ready for us,” Cotter said.
Another significant challenge rests in securing the skilled heavy equipment operators needed for temporary winter crews. Cotter added that the city provides comparable wages to the Alaska Department of Transportation.
Like the city, Cotter said DOT has been struggling to fill several positions for the past two years.
“I’m kind of skeptical that I will be able to fill the seats that I need this winter to move the snow that is required for us to move,” Cotter said.
Cotter said the city had to promote an apprentice to a permanent equipment operator to fill a vacancy, which requires additional training and resources.
Jacobson confirmed the difficulty, despite a recent wage increase due to a new union contract.
“We now have forces that we are being overwhelmed by,” Jacobson said. “What is keeping us up at night is what kind of labor pool we will be left with for us when we see wages being offered in other areas.”
Jacobson added while the city has a plan for the winter, “we don’t know what it will look like and who is going to show up to work.”
He added private mechanic shops have faced similar difficulty and competition hiring employees.
“We sent two graders out for repair just to speed up the mechanic side of the house,” Jacobson said. “They had those graders for three months, so outsourcing heavy equipment to another shop is not an option as it has been in the past.”
Summer work improves drainage
Jacobson noted his department spent most of the summer clearing brush, opening up intersections and patching roads from the 2022-2023 winter storm damage.
The city council appropriated just over $350,000 in additional funding to help cover seasonal costs.
In addition, crews improved or repaired storm drains around the city, especially after some severe rainfall caused repeated flooding in intersections.
During December 2021, a combination of heavy snow and frozen rain froze some of the city’s storm drain systems, something Jacobson at the time called the first that he could recall.
Cotter said one of the biggest drainage improvements was done at Aurora Drive and Hanson Road, which was subject to massive puddles or flooding. He said the improvements will allow water to better reach the storm drains.
A second project included massive improvements on Bridgewater Drive, which removed ditches and replaced them with a series of cans, as well as repairing several culverts that had been damaged.