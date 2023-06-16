North Star Imagination Library celebrated its 15 year anniversary on Tuesday with a party at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Emily Vockeroth, president of North Star Imagination Library. “We’re just a bunch of people dedicated to getting books out and so having the community support us after 15 years is really amazing.”
The Imagination Library is a program that sends a child a book every month from when they’re born to when they’re 5 years old for just $25 a year.
“We’re just happy to see more readers and know that it’s making a difference,” Vockeroth said. In a study by Best Beginnings on entering kindergartners, it was found that 48% of Imagination Library participants consistently demonstrated knowledge of letters and symbols compared to 44% of similar nonparticipants.
Having books at home not only inspires a love for reading but also helps foster a connection among families. In 2018, 87% of parents said that reading with their child brings them closer together.
“The local library signed [my kids] up, and it was amazing,” said Amie Collins, a mom of three and director of Best Beginnings. “I really struggled with postpartum depression and just in general, life change, but that book would just show up and it would force me to read it to him, and it really, really helped.”
North Star Imagination Library is funded largely by community donations as well as funds from Best Beginnings, an Anchorage based nonprofit dedicated to supporting early childhood development.
“He still has some of those books to this day, and it was just such a wonderful thing to see him get excited about reading,” Collins said. “And from the state perspective, so many families talk about how hard it is to get to the library, or their library hours aren’t open and so just to have that access to books … it’s just so incredible.”
Statewide, they serve 14,000 kids, but over 45,000 are eligible. A few months ago, they worked with Tanana Chiefs Conference to get kids in rural areas signed up as well, expanding their area from just the North Star Borough to all the communities TCC oversees.
“So this fall, the program on the statewide level is delivering its 3 millionth book, which is really cool,” Collins said. “It inspires children to read and especially, in the state where reading scores are so low, that’s just invaluable.”
The Imagination Library also supports the Alaska Reads Act in helping boost literacy in young children.
“By the time they get to kindergarten, they’ve got 60 books or more,” Vockeroth said. “If they really got the reading, bug, you know, then they’ll wanna go to the library and find more books by the same author.”
All books are selected by a committee of education experts to inspire a lifelong love of reading. Kindergarten teachers are also given books to help ease the transition into school.
“Lots of parents tell us that the books are ones they never would have picked on their own. They’ve discovered lots of new authors,” Vockeroth said. “Kids are begging for books to read over and over again, and that’s kind of the magic these books bring.”
The North Star Imagination Library launched in May 2008. All children under the age of 5 and who live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough or in a community overseen by TCC are eligible to apply.
“For the money, $25 a year, there’s no other program that cheap with such a big impact, you know? We’re giving out between 2600 and 2700 books a month, and that’s a huge percentage of our population of 0 to 5 year olds,” Vockeroth said.
Dolly Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 and it has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world, donating more than 150 million free books around the world.