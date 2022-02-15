The fastest youth swimmers in Alaska will be competing in a championship meet at Fairbanks’s Hamme Pool this weekend, with teenage Olympian Lydia Jacoby making an appearance to present awards.
Fairbanks was selected as the location for this year’s 2022 Alaska Age Group Championships for swimmers ages 14 and younger. Hosted by Northern Area Aquatics, the meet features 248 swimmers — 45 from the Fairbanks area (which also includes North Pole and Nome) — ages 7 to 14, according to Northern Area Aquatics President Jennifer Young.
To gain entry into the elite event, swimmers must qualify by meeting a particular time. This year, 19 teams from around the state are sending athletes to the championships.
Young explained that the Age Group Championships is one of the few swimming events that rotates location each year. It has been held in Fairbanks before, “but it has been a number of years,” she added. The 2022 meet was originally supposed to be held elsewhere, but the location had to be changed due to Covid-19 mitigation. Northern Area Aquatics put in a bid to host, and Fairbanks was ultimately selected. Young emphasized that there has been “there has been a ton of community support” for the event, which requires over 50 volunteers to pull off.
This year’s championships are particularly exciting due to the presence of Jacoby, the 17 year-old two-time Olympic medalist from Seward. “It’s surreal,” Young said of Jacoby’s appearance at the event.
Jacoby became the first Alaskan-born swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal when she took first place in the 100 meter breaststroke in Tokyo last summer. Jacoby followed her historic swim up with a silver metal in the 100 meter breaststroke relay.
“She’s a huge role model for kids, and we’re so excited to have her,” Young said.
The meet includes 72 races, 56 individual races and 16 relays spread out over the course of three days. Each day is structured similarly. There are preliminary races in the morning during which competitors have the opportunity to qualify for finals at night. The top 14 swimmers from all heats advance to the finals. The top six finishers in the finals are in contention for medals, which go to the top three finishers overall.
There are also team awards and point awards for individual swimmers calculated based on where they placed in their events.
Races begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at Hamme Pool and wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 20.