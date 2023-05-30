The American Legion and Veterans for Foreign Wars held their annual services at the Fairbanks Veteran’s Memorial Park, at Clay Street Cemetery, Birch Hill Cemetery and Northern Lights Cemetery and at Golden Heart Plaza.
Walter Watts Jr., quartermaster for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3629, presided over the opening ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, reflecting on the sacrifice fallen servicemembers made for American freedom.
“Because of them our lives are free, because of them our nation lives,” Watts said.
Jim Matherly, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Fairbanks director, read a proclamation the governor issued for Memorial Day.
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs said Memorial Day marked a day “of remembrance, reverence, honor.”
Col. James Watts with U.S. Army Alaska Garrison reflected on a common theme echoed at different ceremonies — ensuring Memorial Day’s legacy continues as a disconnect mounts with young children.
He said he asked his sons what Memorial Day means, who responded that “it might have something to do with the Civil War” or that it was “a set of days off.”
“I just couldn’t figure that out,” Watts said of his sons’ lack of knowledge. “It hit me like a one-two punch.”
Watts noted while the most recent war — Iraq and Afghanistan — defined his generation, Generation Z has a disconnect as their “generational history is being written.” He recalled his own lack of knowledge in the 1980s when attending Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades.
“Memorial Day is about service, about remembrance, respect and honor ... and it’s about stories,” Watts said. “If you do anything, sit down and share your stories so that we never forget the price that was paid for our freedom.”
Col. David J. Berkland, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, recounted that Memorial Day was a day for veterans to reaffirm their duty and service to the U.S.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve colonel, reflected on Memorial Day as a somber day that bears strong tradition in Alaska.
“Memorial Day means so much to us in Alaska,” Sullivan said. “We have more military service members and veterans per capita than any other state.”
He added Alaska’s support of the military “is in our DNA,” recounting a story from a Delta Junction meeting a few years ago when a military jet flew low over the city.
“In most communities in the Lower 48, the mayor and council members would have complained to the military, but the mayor of Delta smiled and said ‘that’s the sound of freedom,’” Sullivan said.
Sullivan noted that Memorial Day “is an important opportunity to reflect how we have honored our military members and their sacrifice over the decades.”
He added the respect for veterans has waxed and waned over the years, from “lionizing our World War II veterans” to a decline in respect during the Vietnam War “where our country went off kilter and the respect for our veterans and their sacrifices hit rock bottom.”
Sullivan added the country pivoted with support from Vietnam War veterans who strived to ensure future generations did not meet the same hostility they received.
He said the U.S. continues to support an outstanding military force in face of increasing national security concerns and level of hostility by foreign nations.
“Every sacrifice that has been made by the men and women who wear our nation’s uniform ... are part of the legacy of liberation and freedom,” Sullivan said.
Later, at a Pioneer Park ceremony, Sullivan briefly paid respect to the three Army soldiers who died after two AH-64 Apache helicopters crashed near Healy in April while returning from a military training flight, noting they are part of a legacy of uniformed servicemembers to liberation and freedom.
Following the Pioneer Park ceremony, Sullivan told the News-Miner the various Memorial Day events around the borough “are the types that really impact our state.”
“We have such a huge population of veterans and a huge military population,” Sullivan said. “The issues of sacrifice are very real, not theoretical.”
Sullivan said the loss of the three soldiers in April’s Apache crash “is something we as a state and country need to reflect on and memorialize and to help those families.”
He added many veterans in Fairbanks, including 105-year-old World War II veteran Roger Therrien, “are a living connection to the past and quite unique.”
“More than most states we understand it because we live it,” Sullivan said.
Like others during Monday’s ceremony, he said it’s important for Americans to “have our kids understand Memorial Day and know it ... because a country that doesn’t understand its own heroic history is going to be in trouble.”
At Clay Street Cemetery, Ray Pulsifer with American Legion Post 57 oversaw the ceremony. Bento Cleveland with the Alaska Native Veterans Association and John Duncan with the Fairbanks Veterans Center reflected on their own meaning of Memorial Day.
Cleveland said Memorial Day represents “being united because of those who gave their lives so we could be here today.”
Cleveland, too, reflected that younger generations should be educated or reminded of Memorial Day’s meaning.
“It’s not about a three-day weekend or barbecues, it’s about honoring those who sacrifice themselves so we as a people could be united,” Cleveland said.
The North Pole Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association performed the Battlefield Cross ceremony. The battlefield cross serves as a memorial marker on the battlefield or at base camp for a soldier who had been killed. The memorial includes the soldier’s bayoneted rifle, boots, a helmet and dog tags.
At Pioneer Park, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s annual memorial paid respects to a Fairbanks-born U.S. Army ranger, Sgt. Joel Clarkson who died March 16, 2010, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Clarkson was on his fifth deployment when he died.
Clarkson, an Army Ranger and team leader with A Company 2nd Ranger Battalion stationed out of Fort Lewis, Washington, was a Fairbanksan who enlisted in February 2006.
He died at the age of 23 in Landstuhl, Germany, as a result of wounds sustained during combat operations in Farah Province of Afghanistan. He had previously served three tours in Iraq.
Donnie Hayes, FNSB Parks and Recreation Director and the ceremony host, read comments from members of Clarkson’s unit following his death.
They noted Clarkson was “the epitome of an Army Ranger team leader who cared deeply for his men, led from the front and was always at his best when the situation was most dire” and that he “possessed the intangible stuff desired most in an Army Ranger.”
Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and Aaron Lojewski both noted the importance Memorial Day has for Alaska. Lojewski added the importance, as well, of remembering the losses born by family members of service members who died in combat.
The Army 11th Airborne Division Band performed at the Pioneer Park. The band also provided support for playing “Taps” at different cemetery events.