The Fairbanks High School Class of 1958 will hold its 65th class reunion July 19-21. The reunion events are as follows:
6 p.m. July 19: Welcome and mixer at Zach’s Restaurant, 1717 University Ave. This is informal. Food and drinks will be available on a pay as you go basis.
4:30 p.m. July 20: Dinner at Alaska Salmon Bake, located at Pioneer Park, 2003 Airport Way. This is informal. We will be seated outdoors if the sun shines, indoors if it rains. Each person will order from the menu and pay the cashier.
2 p.m. July 21: Closing picnic. Pioneer Park, 2003 Airport Way, Moose Creek Pavilion. Food will be catered at $20 per person to be paid before eating. Beverages will be available at an additional cost.
Graduates of other classes who wish to visit with those of the Class of 1958 are welcome to join in these events. Those wishing to eat at the picnic should call Skip Cook at 907-322-1678 or Jerry Hubbard at 907-978-2498 so that ample food will be available.