The annual American Heart Association’s Fairbanks Heart Walk was postponed from Aug. 12 to Sept. 23 due to poor air quality.
According to a news release, the American Heart Association postponed the walk based on the safety of the volunteers, staff, and public. “The primary concern of the American Heart Association during this time is the safety of our guests,” the release stated.
As of Monday, participants raised $82,651 towards the goal of $250,000. “Every dollar donated means saving more lives,” Kristin George, executive director for the American Heart Association in Alaska, said. The money raised supports cardiovascular research, CPR classes, and education through the American Heart Association.
The three-kilometer walk starts at 10 a.m. at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave, on Sept. 23.