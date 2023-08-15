Heart Walk 2022

Two hundred people showed up for the 2022 Heart Walk last month.

 American Heart Association/Jana Butman Photography

The annual American Heart Association’s Fairbanks Heart Walk was postponed from Aug. 12 to Sept. 23 due to poor air quality.

According to a news release, the American Heart Association postponed the walk based on the safety of the volunteers, staff, and public. “The primary concern of the American Heart Association during this time is the safety of our guests,” the release stated.