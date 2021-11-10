Wednesday marked the first day of subzero temperatures for Fairbanks since April 11, 2021, according to the US National Weather Service of Fairbanks.
During their 6 a.m. observation, the temperature was recorded to be 1 below zero. Wednesday night’s temperature was expected to get as low as 6 below zero.
“The normal low for right now is 2 below,” Alaska climate specialist Rick Thoman said. “So we’re finally catching up after a pretty warm October.”
It’s quite late in the season for the first below zero temperature to be popping up, as the average date of it is usually Oct. 28, Thoman said.
“This is the latest first zero since 2003,” he said.
As for what we can expect this week, senior meteorologist Christopher Cox at the National Weather Service of Fairbanks says it will be mostly clear skies.
“There will be some periods where we get some clouds and maybe some light snow,” Cox said. “But temperatures are going to remain pretty much the same throughout the week.”
The warm season is definitely over, and it’s time to prepare for plugging in your cars, tucking in your car batteries, and putting booties on your furry friends before heading outside.
“Get ready Fairbanks, for another blast through the snow, -40F temps, and never-ending night skies,” the US National Weather Service Fairbanks Alaska wrote on their Facebook page. “May your car engines live long and prosper.”