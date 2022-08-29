A large crowd sprouted up around mycologist Christin Swearingen under the Ester Park pavilion Sunday morning and an array of different mushrooms. Questions flew about the different fungi, whether they were edible, how they grew, and information about the gills.
Sveta Yamin-Pasternak and Igor Pasternak hosted a field of questions at their PoEM event, a wealth of knowledge on the topic of ethnomycology, or the history and societal-cultural use of fungi across the world. The pair brought samples of artwork, their home library and hats made from different types of fungi and mushrooms.
At a table not far from the pavilion, Boreal Woods Mushroom Farm owner Matt Meares had an array of grown mushrooms on display, as well as information about his farm’s grow bags, and tips about how people could culture their own. All of the events were part of the first annual Fairbanks Fungi Festival, said Pam Seiser, one of the event’s volunteers. The entire event brought together mushroom growers, artists and informational/educational segments.
“We’re excited because we brought different cultures of mushroom lovers here,” Seiser said. “We have the taxonomy people, cultivators who market them and mushroom artists and use it for infusions.”
She added the timing of the festival comes at a good time “when the mushrooms really pop” with the recent end-of-summer rain the Interior has been receiving.
Seiser led a large gaggle of children around the Ester Park perimeter, some wearing mushroom hats, all eager to scrounge for mushrooms to ask questions about.
The number one tip she offered to children when they found mushrooms: “Don’t eat any mushrooms you find without parents’ permission first.”
Swearingen, the mycologist, helped coordinate the event.
Other towns and cities in Alaska already have festivals, Swearingen said, including Girdwood and Cordova. The Fairbanks festival was originally planned for 2021, but organizers decided to wait to better coordinate to hold an event with “more oomph” behind it, Swearingen said.
“Fairbanks is ready for it,” Swearingen said. The event was also coordinated by fellow fungi enthusiasts {span}Callen Christensen, Meg Waite, Justin Whitiker, and Matt Meares.
“Fungi is such a hugely understudied kingdom and there’s such diversity of fungi in Interior Alaska,” Swearingen said. “So I’m hoping that people will realize how many cool mushrooms are out there, about identification and also just the different uses of mushrooms.”
She added there are more uses to mushrooms and fungi than just eating or cooking: they go into art, crafting. She said her master’s thesis examines how fungi can be used to break down diesel and soil as a form of mycoremediation.
“A lot of people have asked ‘what is this, is it good to eat or is it harmful,’” she said. “That’s kind of the first hook to being interested in mushrooms. I first became interested because of a cookbook, but then you become more interested when you learn more about fungi.”
At the PoEM table, Yamin-Pasternak was explaining the various uses and their historical uses.
Yamin-Pasternak, an anthropologist, and her husband Igor Pasternak, an artist and art instructor at University of Alaska Fairbanks, have spent at least 20 years collaborating on the topic of ethnomycology, ranging from food and medicine to spirituality and art.
Cultural and historical use can be a broad topic in the United States alone, Yamin-Pasternak said, “because the uses can vary among different communities, among the different Native communities and different immigrant communities.”
“At the same time, what we are noticing over the last 20 years is a growing enthusiasm in all things mushrooms,” Yamin-Pasternak said. Those interests range from medicinal aspects to foraging and cultivation.
She said all those elements come together at events like the Fairbanks Fungi Festival “at this nice, inter-community cross-cultural exchange.”
“Some people might have heard you can make types of dishes from some types of mushrooms, and then also see that it’s first time they can make beautiful hats or functional objects,” Yamin-Pasternak said. “And by seeing that, they can also learn there’s centuries-old, multi-generational traditions.”