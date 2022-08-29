A large crowd sprouted up around mycologist Christin Swearingen under the Ester Park pavilion Sunday morning and an array of different mushrooms. Questions flew about the different fungi, whether they were edible, how they grew, and information about the gills.

Sveta Yamin-Pasternak and Igor Pasternak hosted a field of questions at their PoEM event, a wealth of knowledge on the topic of ethnomycology, or the history and societal-cultural use of fungi across the world. The pair brought samples of artwork, their home library and hats made from different types of fungi and mushrooms.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.