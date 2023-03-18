Food drive fundraiser

Alaska State Troopers load pallets of food for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. 

 Photo courtesy Anne Weaver/Fairbanks Community Food Bank

The Fairbanks Community Food Bank received state funding and resources to temporarily boost the amount of funding it provides to Fairbanks area residents, according to its community development manager Samantha Kirstein.

Kirstein provided an update to the Fairbanks City Council Monday night, highlighting the additional funding coming from the $1.7 million distributed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month. The food bank received $420,000, which Kirstein said will be used to purchase food locally as opposed to buying from the Lower 48.

