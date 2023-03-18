The Fairbanks Community Food Bank received state funding and resources to temporarily boost the amount of funding it provides to Fairbanks area residents, according to its community development manager Samantha Kirstein.
Kirstein provided an update to the Fairbanks City Council Monday night, highlighting the additional funding coming from the $1.7 million distributed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month. The food bank received $420,000, which Kirstein said will be used to purchase food locally as opposed to buying from the Lower 48.
“We’ve got food in our grocery stores, and we need to support the folks who support us,” Kirstein said.
The funds were disbursed to food banks in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Kenai and Juneau to address a backlog in the Alaska Department of Public Health’s supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).
“Many residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are affected by the lack of funding coming through from the food stamps,” Kierstein said. “Several thousand people are not getting the food stamps they signed up to get.”
The food bank plans to distribute the food to dozens of communities, including Fairbanks, Wasilla, Talkeetna, Nenana, Delta Junction, parts of Denali Borough and — in partnership with Tanana Chiefs Conference — at least 40 Interior villages.
When the money came in, Kirstein said she immediately purchased 30,000 pounds of coho salmon. She was notified Monday that 41,000 pounds of canned salmon were donated.
Kirstein gave $50,000 to the Fairbanks Senior Center and North Star Council on Aging for nonperishable food. The food bank partnered with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to make food boxes for immediate distribution.
“We’re going to get this food out now, we’re not going to wait six to eight weeks,” Kirstein said.
Kirstein said the funding is only a temporary solution, due Public Health’s backlog. She noted that an additional 260,000 people need to be re-enrolled into “a system that is not working.”
“This problem, I believe, will go on for some time,” Kirstein said.
DPH’s Division of Public Assistance announced it plans to hire additional workers to deal with SNAP application backlog.
“Gov. Dunleavy did not have to do this [give us funding],” Kistein said. “He did this because it was the right thing to do, and he did it quickly.”
