Fairbanks Fire Department

The American Heart Association recognized the Fairbanks Fire Department for providing quality care for heart attacks and strokes in Fairbanks.

FFD received the Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe forms of heart attacks and strokes and saving lives, a news release stated. The Mission: Lifeline EMS award recognize prehospital agencies for their quality of care for heart attack and stroke patients. According to a news release, the initiative advances the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states and reduces barriers to prompt treatment.

