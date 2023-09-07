The American Heart Association recognized the Fairbanks Fire Department for providing quality care for heart attacks and strokes in Fairbanks.
FFD received the Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe forms of heart attacks and strokes and saving lives, a news release stated. The Mission: Lifeline EMS award recognize prehospital agencies for their quality of care for heart attack and stroke patients. According to a news release, the initiative advances the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states and reduces barriers to prompt treatment.
“It’s great to get recognition for the different things that our great men and women at Fairbanks Fire Department do everyday,” Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro said,
Coccaro said that receiving the award is the result of medical protocols, the staff at FFD that provide care, great training, good protocols, excellent equipment, and the backing of the community.
“We’re proud to serve the citizens the way we do and hope to continue this high level of care in the future,” Coccaro said.
Corraco encourages residents to see a doctor regularly, stay informed about the signs and symptoms of heart attacks and strokes, and call 911 if they feel like something is wrong.
The gold award is only awarded to agencies who received the silver award the year prior. Coccaro said that he plans on applying for the gold award in 2024. He said that FFD continues the mission of striving for better response times, diagnostic equipment, and training. “There’s always something new to learn,” he said.
“Arguably the most important link in the chains of survival for acute stroke and cardiovascular emergencies is emergency medical services and prehospital professionals,” said Edward Jauch, chair of the department of research at the University of North Carolina Health Sciences at Mountain Area Health Center. “Early condition identification, stabilization and prehospital interventions, and initiation of actions within the regional systems of care provide patients with the best chance for receiving expedient definitive therapies leading to optimal outcomes and maximized quality of life.”
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.