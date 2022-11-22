The Fairbanks City Council tackled some of the legislative and capital project priorities during a Friday work session after the resolution was tabled at a previous council meeting.
Fairbanks, like other municipalities, produces an annual list of priorities it submits to the legislature and the governor’s office ahead of the legislative session in Juneau.
The city council plans to meet with the Interior delegation during a Nov. 28 work session.
The draft resolution that went before the council included a compilation of prior years’ items.
Mayor David Pruhs had explained he compiled the listing after speaking with department heads so as to have something ready for an upcoming discussion with the Interior Delegation.
At Friday’s work session, Councilmember Jerry Cleworth addressed one item — the city’s continued 22% contribution to the state pension to cover post-retirement costs under previous tier systems.
“Instead of playing with the status quo, why don’t we make a statement and say ‘you should start reducing this rate,’” Cleworth said.
Cleworth said the city had reservations in the 1980s about the health of the state retirement system and — with the exception of police and fire personnel — removed city employees from the system and established its own retirement system.
A massive actuary failure in 2003 revealed that the city’s perceived PERS surplus — along with the state’s — was in fact a massive deficit. Cleworth said the eventual resolution involved impacted municipalities paying 22% and the state covering the balance in an attempt to keep the retirement fund solvent.
“The city did not create the debt and if you compare it to any of the plans we have, it’s way more costly,” Cleworth said. “The problem with defined benefits is you’re creating a promise to pay despite what you earn … and it’s a horrible way to base anything.”
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell noted the debt associated with the state pension is in part associated with legal fees and the actuary’s actions. She added there’s always a case for the city and state to return to a defined benefits retirement plan.
Mayor David Pruhs cautioned that the council should stick to the legislative priority language and ensure “the city’s debt does not increase.”
Pruhs had his own top priority, listed as four and five on the legislative list, regarding potential changes in the Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation’s requirements for perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) plume characterization requirements.
The legislative list asks for the state to provide relief for characterization requirements and mitigation funds for PFOS contamination that was caused by firefighting foam used by several fire departments at the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center over two decades.
The first discovered the contamination was in 2015, with the PFOS plume stretching from Wilbur Street to University Avenue.
The city launched mitigation efforts including removal of contaminated soil, hundreds of well and groundwater tests and hooking up 50 properties to Golden Heart or College Utilities or otherwise providing alternative clean water sources.
The city joined a lawsuit in 2019 against the 3M Company and Tyco Fire Products to recoup costs spent.
“If DEC changes the characterization of the plume, that could potentially bankrupt the city of Fairbanks,” Pruhs said. “What we want is protection by the state.”
He added the city spent $5.3 million to address remediation matters.
Pruhs said the issue revolves around the possibility that the EPA will tighten standards from 70 parts per trillion to five parts per trillion, something the DEC would have to adopt.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said if the threshold drops, everyone would have to be hooked up to city water systems. Sanders added the conversation initially would require additional testing.
Pruhs said another goal would be to “ask the DEC to be aggressive and put a shield between us and the EPA.”
The finance committee reversed the capital project priorities, placing a $1 million request for an emergency generator for public works on top, followed by $9.6 million to redesign and construct roads in the Island Homes subdivision and $6 million to help fund a Interior law enforcement training facility.
When asked about the public works generator, Sanders said the existing one was too small to serve current needs. Securing alternative grants for generators has been difficult, he said, because of the additional costs to ship it.
Sanders said the city intends to seek grants for solar panels for the public works facility, but a generator will provide additional resiliency in case power goes out and remains offline for an extended period.
Councilmember John Ringstad noted the training facility has been “floating around” for years but never gained traction in the legislature.
Cleworth said it would be better to include items that should “be very defensible, not something they [legislators] laugh at.”
“I don’t see them doing anything with Island Homes,” Cleworth said.