An ordinance returns to the Fairbanks City Council Monday night that would ask the city to amend its agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union and add additional staffing for a third ambulance.
Ordinance No. 6227, sponsored by Councilmembers Crystal Tidwell and Sue Sprinkle, was postponed from November while the city council looked for alternative funding options.
“I still feel this is the compromise to the solution [Chief Scott Raygor] came up with to allow for a crew to do cross-staffing and man that third ambulance that our community needs,” Tidwell said at a Tuesday finance committee.
According to a fiscal note, the ordinance would budget an additional four firefighter/paramedic positions at a cost of $612,000 for this year and $554,000 in 2024.
The fiscal note estimates a third ambulance would generate an estimated $31,600 in revenue between ambulance fees and Supplemental Emergency Medical Transport (SEMT) funding.
SEMT is a voluntary program that reimburses Medicaid supplemental payments for medical transports.
City officials have called for a third ambulance over the last year, but staffing and contract provisions have hampered it.
The current contract with the firefighters union stipulates a minimum staffing level, along with each fire department apparatus, whether standard fire engine, ambulance or the aerial platform engine.
Under the contract, the fire department must staff its ladder platform truck if the minimum staffing per shift rises about nine firefighters. The city currently staffs at a minimum of 12 personnel per shift in order to operate a second ambulance.
The city fire department received 7,382 total calls in 2022 up from 6,321 four years ago; the majority are EMS-related. The fire department estimates call volume to increase at least 6% annually.
The previous contract lacked that provision.
Sprinkle said she’s willing to hear feedback, but added she’s anxious to see departmental overtime go down.
“I think this will help, though it won’t eliminate overtime,” Sprinkle said. She added additional staff will reduce the risk of overwhelming the Fairbanks Fire Department’s current personnel if someone is injured, sick or on a training assignment.
The fire department has struggled with staff shortages as recently as last year, when it was short of personnel either through attrition or leaving for other departments.
The department also suffered from a period in 2021 where little to no recruiting took place, chronic overtime and the high cost to train a firefighter as a paramedic or EMT.
Raygor, the fire chief, noted there’s been a change in the last few months. About 47 people applied for one vacancy; he expects the number of candidates to drop by half following an April 8 test.
“It’s more than the last three years combined, so it’s pretty impressive,” Raygor said.
But hiring for firefighter position alone takes five months, including one month of on-boarding and three-month academy. In 2022, it cost the city $16,000 to new hire a new firefighter. To train as a full-time paramedic “in-house,” it costs up to $120,000 in associated overtime and educational costs.
Raygor set up a tuition reimbursement program in late 2022 in order to recruit personnel who recently graduated from paramedic training.
The proposed ordinance, Sprinkle said, wouldn’t “overwhelm the staff with exhaustion, low morale or all the things that come with working long shifts.”
Assistant Chief Andrew Coccaro noted the ambulance would be in part used to discharged patients from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital home. The fire department has seen an increase in those calls, but generate the least revenue at $200 to $250.
Additional costs
“It can be very upsetting to see people who work very hard want to walk away from a job, and that’s something we don’t want,” Sprinkle said. “If we can keep our people, keep them happy and our city safe, I don’t understand why this isn’t something we couldn’t do.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth had concerns about additional costs, noting that contract agreements would require $200,000 in 2024 just to maintain “the status quo.”
“To me this is not a problem we solve with hundreds of thousands of dollars for three ambulances,” Cleworth said. “This problem is self-inflicted on us and can be solved with one amendment to go back to original agreement.”
Mayor David Pruhs proposed postponing the ordinance adoption until August. The city recently submitted a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant application, requesting $1.28 million for four firefighter positions over three years.
The SAFER grant was designed to enhance local fire departments’ abilities to comply with national staffing, response and operational standards. However, the grant stipulates the fire department must maintain the staffing level it has upon receiving the grant.
The fire department currently has 44 budgeted positions.
Pruhs said while the city needs a third ambulance, he doubts the union will adjust the staffing provisions in its contract.
“It’s on our side of the agenda to rectify the issue, which we’re trying to do with the SAFER grant,” Pruhs said. “We will know in June or July if we get the SAFER grant to do this.”
Pruhs added while the city can absorb an additional three firefighters, he would like to see what the city’s actual costs are after six months.
“This needs to be done, but I need a little more time to see if this can be done at a cost that can be subsidized by someone else,” Pruhs said. “If not, we will know better in August.”
Assistant Chief Andrew Coccaro noted the goal of the contract amendment was to boost personnel levels to a place it needed two years ago and then leverage the SAFER grant.
Staffing a huge ‘issue’
“Staffing is a huge deal because we’re stacking calls single day,” Coccaro said. When fire departments receive clusters of calls in a short window, they begin “stacking” them by priority to deal with the influx.
Calls for service involving minor or no injuries have lower priority than a structure fire, serious traffic collision or life-threatening injury or condition.
Coccaro said Monday saw seven calls stacked within a 20-minute period, mutual aid requests to other departments were being turned down and residents were left waiting for service.
“That domino effect happens regularly within our agency and our area,” Coccaro said.