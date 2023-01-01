When the Barry family lived in Fairbanks, they loved the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. That love lives on in a special endowment created in their name after the entire family was murdered in April 2022 at their home in Minnesota.

The endowment honoring Sean Barry, 47, Riana Barry, 44, Shiway Barry, 12, and Sadie Barry, 9, ensures that families will receive memberships to the museum, along with summer camps and homeschool support curriculum, all free of charge. In the first year, the Sadie & Shiway Scholarship Fund will provide 20 free memberships to families in the Fairbanks community.

