When the Barry family lived in Fairbanks, they loved the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. That love lives on in a special endowment created in their name after the entire family was murdered in April 2022 at their home in Minnesota.
The endowment honoring Sean Barry, 47, Riana Barry, 44, Shiway Barry, 12, and Sadie Barry, 9, ensures that families will receive memberships to the museum, along with summer camps and homeschool support curriculum, all free of charge. In the first year, the Sadie & Shiway Scholarship Fund will provide 20 free memberships to families in the Fairbanks community.
“The way they have planned this, it’s something that will last essentially forever,” said Meredith Maple, director of the museum. “Putting together an endowment with this and every year’s dividends sponsoring kiddos is a remarkable way to do it.”
An endowment serves as a source of perpetual permanent funding.
The family chose the Fairbanks Children’s Museum because the museum shares the family’s spirit of love, place and adventure. It was a favorite destination for Shiway and Sadie. Both daughters were born at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Shiway in 2009 and Sadie in 2012.
Family members and friends gathered at the museum at the end of December to commemorate the endowment, which has reached $39,000 and is still growing. It is administered by the Alaska Community Foundation as a sustainable benefit to the organization.
“It’s a perpetual way to honor them,” said Maple, when the endowment was first announced.
The Barrys were very involved in the museum, even before it had a home and was the Museum Without Walls.
Sean Barry came to Fairbanks as a University of Alaska Fairbanks student in 1993. He met Riana during her Americorps year, and eventually she joined him in his little cabin in Goldstream Valley. Their cabin was a center of social activity, open to everyone.
The couple bought 40 acres in the Cache Creek area off Murphy Dome Road. They dreamed of a place where everyone they loved could live close to each other.
In addition to their main house, they built cabins for Riana’s mother and friends were invited to build their own places on the homestead. One friend built a straw bale house.
Riana worked for the Fairbanks Resource Agency and performed adoption home studies. Sean studied process technology and traveled around Alaska evaluating communities’ water quality for the state. Later, his schedule involved weeks at a time at the Red dog Mine.
Eventually, the family re-located to Riana’s home state of Minnesota. Sean continued to work at Red Dog as a senior facilities operator and commuted between Alaska and Duluth.
They were shot and killed in their home by a cousin in the midst of a mental health crisis, who then killed himself. Shiway and Sadie are featured in a recent New York Times story about young people nationwide killed by gun violence in 2022.
The family’s final resting spot is in Fairbanks.
