The first year of the Fairbanks at 50+ Summit comes to Fairbanks in early April.
The summit was created by community leaders in the Interior to address the challenges people over the age of 50 who want to stay in Fairbanks face.
Forty vendors and 25 speakers will provide educational sessions on realizing strength and hope in aging, technology access, empowering in legal matters, financial planning for retirement, and contributing to Fairbanks as a healthy place to age.
“You can learn a lot in 50+ years of living, but even at 50+, we encounter new experiences that we don’t necessarily know how to navigate,” said Carol Anthony, community partnerships manager at Foundation Health Partners. “Are you wondering how to help family or friends as they age or experience illness such as dementia and Alzheimer’s? The choices we make now, individually and as a community, impact our ability to enjoy independent living as we get older.”
The summit takes place April 7 and 8 at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Parking is available in the main parking lot and handicapped parking is accessible through the back entrance to the park on Second Avenue.
Presentations and resource fair are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7. A First Friday Juried Art Exhibit and Reception is from 5-7 p.m. in the Bear Gallery on the third floor of the Pioneer Park Civic Center. Food and beverages will be served courtesy of AARP Alaska.
Health screenings through the Alaska Health Fair are from 8 a.m. to noon on April 7 and April 8. Preregistration for blood tests are recommended at alaskahealthfair.org, but walk-ins are accepted.
Presentations, a constituent meet and greet, and a resource fair take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.