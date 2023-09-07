Cigarette

A pack of cigarettes could go up in price within the city of Fairbanks under a proposed ordinance sponsored by Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Lonny Marney.

The ordinance proposes boosting the city’s current 8% tobacco excise tax to 20% across the board.

