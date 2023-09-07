A pack of cigarettes could go up in price within the city of Fairbanks under a proposed ordinance sponsored by Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Lonny Marney.
The ordinance proposes boosting the city’s current 8% tobacco excise tax to 20% across the board.
The city’s existing tax currently matches the Fairbanks North Star Borough on tobacco and cigarette products; the borough doesn’t collect anything on vaping products.
According to Sprinkle, the city’s tobacco tax has lagged behind other Alaska municipalities.
Marney and Sprinkle’s ordinance proposes alternatives to the 20% increase to provide the council options during discussion.
“We decided the mama bear was better — the 20% — but we wanted you to see the variations upon a theme for a cost of a pack versus other goods like a chew,” Sprinkle said during a Tuesday work session.
Margarita Bell, the city’s chief financial officer, said the city finance committee recommended the 20% increase based on different proposals.
Based on a 20% increase, the average tax on a pack of cigarettes would jump from 99 cents to $2.48, products such as chewing tobacco would increase from 16 cents to 40 cents, and electronic vape products would increase from 88 cents to $2.20.
In comparison, the City and Borough of Juneau levies a flat $3 tax on cigarettes and a 45% excise tax on other tobacco products. Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna Borough both tax per cigarette and a wholesale 55% tax on all other tobacco products.
Sprinkle said any changes in the tobacco tax would adhere to the city’s revenue tax cap, but could result in the city lowering its property tax mill levy.
Councilmember June Rogers said it builds on similar work she’s done to reduce smoking in Fairbanks, particularly with vaping products and “how it affects our young population.”
“This is a definite positive direction on how to bring down those numbers of young people who are using or vaping,” Rogers said. “The idea of increasing the price has always worked.”
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell noted even an increase to 20% was low compared to Anchorage, Mat-Su and Juneau.
“Why not more in line with the others, like 45% or 55%, if the intent is to discourage young people from spending money and is helpful for the cause,” Tidwell asked.
Marney agreed, noting that increase mostly takes a stab at cigarettes but fails to address the other two categories
Councilmember John Ringstad said a 20% increase would put Fairbanks on the same level for cigarettes but still lags far behind on e-vapes and other tobacco products.
“To me the math is somewhat funny,” Ringstad said. “We’re still half of what others are.”
Sprinkle agreed, calling the disparity with other municipalities stunning to consider.
“Most of the major retailers are within the city limits, so we capture most of the that sale,” Sprinkle said.
There was also some concern moving beyond what the Fairbanks North Star Borough levies.
“If you’re too high, it will encourage flight,” said Councilmember Jerry Cleworth. “It’s a fine line.”
However, he noted if the city raises its tobacco excise taxes, the borough could follow suit.
“They don’t have to but they usually do,” Cleworth said.
He recommended the ordinance sponsors select their preferred amount and bring it forward for introduction, where councilmembers could provide amendments as necessary.
“Put a number in there and let it go,” Cleworth said. “If the council wants to modify that number, they can.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.