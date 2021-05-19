When the new school year begins in August, middle school will start about 90 minutes earlier than usual and elementary school about 30-60 minutes later than usual.
High school will start at 7:45 a.m., which is the normal start time.
Public education leaders changed some school start times for the 2021-2022 school year in a move expected to save on transportation costs.
Under a new two-tiered school bus schedule, the earliest school start time is 7:45 a.m. and the latest start time is 9:30 a.m. The new transportation schedule is expected to save the school district at least $400,000. The vote on the new school start times was 5-2 at the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Seven schools were assigned an earlier start time while 12 schools will see a later start time.
Debate on the issue centered on whether younger students or older students should get the earlier school bus schedule.
“We need to optimize our older students' time and give them the experiences that prepare them for the workforce, like getting up early for work,” school board member April Smith said.
Proponents of providing elementary students with the earlier bus schedule said that younger students get tired in the late afternoon, which makes it hard to learn and causes behavioral problems.
A chart provided to the school board outlines school bell times, though officials said it is subject to change as plans are finalized.
Hutchison, Lathrop, West Valley, North Pole and Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High Schools will start at 7:45 a.m., according to the chart.
Anderson Elementary School, located on Eielson Air Force Base, will start at 7:50 a.m.
Randy Smith, Ryan and North Pole Middle Schools will start at 8 a.m. Tanana Middle School will start at 8:10 a.m.
The elementary schools starting at 8 a.m. are Arctic Light, Hunter, Ladd, Nordale and Crawford.
Twelve elementary schools will start at 9:30 a.m. They are: Anne Wien, Denali, Joy, Pearl Creek, University Park, Weller, Wood River, Midnight Sun, North Pole, Ticasuk Brown, Two Rivers and Salcha.
The school district conducted a survey to gauge public opinion on school start times, and 48.12% of respondents preferred the scenario with high schools and middle schools starting earlier than elementary schools.
Earlier elementary school start times were preferred by 45.38% of respondents.
More than 4,000 people, mostly parents, took the survey.
