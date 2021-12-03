Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit entity dedicated to local economic growth, has announced the appointment of Jomo Stewart as its new president and CEO.
Stewart, a 25-year resident of Fairbanks, brings extensive experience in the public and private sector, serving as a chief of staff in the Alaska Legislature and general manager of the Interior Gas Utility.
“The Board’s goal was to find the best candidate to further FEDC’s mission of protecting and advancing the local and regional economy. We believe we’ve achieved that goal by selecting Jomo,” Jennifer Imus, chairwoman of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, stated in a news release. “He is dedicated to our community and he believes in FEDC as a platform to support building a bright future. The Board is eager to see his future contributions as CEO.”
Stewart previously served as the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s energy, military and mining specialist and senior project manager and was selected by FEDC’s Board following a nationwide search.
“I’ve long had the honor and pleasure of working for our community through Fairbanks Economic Development, so I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to continue that service in this new capacity,” Stewart said. “Ours is a great community, with remarkable opportunities not just ‘on the horizon’ but materializing day to day.”
FEDC is an economic development nonprofit agency that serves residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough with projects focused on local economic drivers which include mining, energy, the university and the military.
Stewart succeeds James “Jim” Dodson who served as FEDC’s CEO for more than 15 years and recently announced his intention to transfer leadership at the end of the year.
“The value of Jim’s service to the Fairbanks community, the Interior and Alaska, is invaluable,” Imus said. “From his entrepreneurial work starting and running local businesses, to leading the effort to save Eielson during BRAC, to his more recent work to diversify our energy economy with the Interior Energy Project, Jim’s efforts have been tenacious and effective.”
Stewart said he is looking forward to helping Fairbanks grow in his new position.
“Like FEDC, we all have a role to play in helping leverage and build upon those opportunities for the good of our families, businesses and broader economy,” Stewart said. “I’m excited for the renewed chance to help our community capture those opportunities and build that success.”