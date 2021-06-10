By now, many Fairbanks drivers have likely navigated the Third Street construction zone. The Alaska Department of Transportation began widening the street from the intersection of Minnie Street and the Old Steese Highway to Hamilton Avenue several weeks ago.
Construction is slated to last for the duration of the summer, and it could be a long road ahead for businesses in North Gate Square and Gavora Mall, the majority of which have been negatively impacted by the roadwork.
Traffic on Third Street is limited to one lane and one direction; reduced traffic flow has harmed businesses that rely on drop-in customers. Moreover, drivers who are able to are avoiding the area completely, further limiting potential customers.
House of Fire Pizza opened an east location about three months ago. Shortly thereafter, roadwork started. “We kinda just got our feet out from under us,” when construction began, said House of Fire East manager John Pierce.
As a new restaurant, Pierce said they relied on customers who stopped in after noticing the restaurant while driving by. This clientele was mostly lost as the restaurant became more difficult to access. While roadwork has not been completely devastating, it hasn’t been ideal either
As Pierce put it, “It didn’t kill the business,” but definitely slowed it down. For instance, the past few weekends have seen fewer customers; Pierce estimates there was about a 20% decrease in business.
However, Pierce is optimistic that business will pick up over the summer, as Fairbanks drivers become more comfortable navigating the construction and as more people learn about House of Fire’s new location.
For other business owners, just getting through the next few months will prove challenging.
“It’s going to be a really tight summer,” said Desiree Jolley, an owner of Golden Heart Espresso, a drive-thru coffee hut located in the Gavora Mall parking lot.
Jolley said that business has dropped dramatically. “Our numbers are down 75 to 80% right now,” she said, because people are avoiding the area.
According to Jolley, the construction is having a bigger impact on her business than the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We weren’t hit nearly like we are now,” she said.
Jolley has not seen any increase in traffic since construction began and is not sure if that will change. “It’s going to be hard,” she said of this summer. But, Jolley added, “I’m very hopeful that we can get through it,” and that the improvements will ultimately be for the good of the area.
At the cannabis dispensary GOOD Cannabis, “business has slowed down some,” said budtender Raylie Maier. The reduced number of customers, “is definitely noticeable.”
The biggest issue for GOOD Cannabis is the reduced traffic from the one-way. Moreover, the construction signs and orange tape can confuse drivers, so Maier said people get stuck in the construction zone and bypass the shop completely.
While businesses that depend upon convenience to generate customers are burdened by the roadwork, other businesses have fared much better.
Kevin Nguyen, manager of Creative Nails, said the salon has not been too badly impacted. Nguyen attributed this to his specific customer base. Unlike other stores and restaurants in the area, he has regular customers who visit by appointment. Nguyen therefore relies less on traffic to generate business.
Overall, he said, the construction “for sure” impacts businesses, but he acknowledged that “it needed to be done.”
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.