The Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre is hosting a community-wide open house to introduce the public to the world of the stage. Attendees will meet this year’s show directors and hear information about each production.
Guests can also take a tour of the concession kitchen, theater, costume shop, light booth and green room, and learn how to become a volunteer in those various areas, how to audition for roles, and see what is involved behind the scenes. The open house is an all-ages event designed to introduce newcomers to the theater.