A proposed contract amendment between the city of Fairbanks and the Public Safety Employee Association would bring some changes to the city’s dispatch center.
Kristi Merideth, dispatch manager for the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, told the city finance committee Tuesday the adjustments will help with staffing at the severely undermanned department.
One change will ensure an employee’s protected day off. Current policies stipulate that dispatchers who want to protect a day off must also take an additional two days.
Merideth said eliminating that provision would save on overtime costs.
The dispatch center currently has six trained dispatchers to work the floor and another eight in training.
A second change would allow the FECC to hire past employees to help train new dispatchers. The city only has two trainers certified to be on the floor to coordinate with the trainees.
“They have been training nonstop for about three years, and they need a little bit of help,” Merideth said.
She added she conducts the first two months of training herself, but additional trainers would allow her to focus on her administrative role.
Once trainees receive enough training, they could take on additional roles, she said.
A third change would allow the dispatch center to be more flexible with forced overtime and scheduling.
Merideth said the contract trainers would have flexible scheduling and could work remotely if past employees had moved out of state. But she added the terms will depend on the person’s normal job and whether they can take a week or two of leave.
Any proposed union contract changes will require ratification by both the police union and the City Council.
