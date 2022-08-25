The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center earned an international accreditation of excellence for emergency dispatch, according to a city of Fairbanks news release.
The accreditation, from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, notes the FECC ranked as 309th center for emergency medical dispatch, 66th for emergency fire dispatch and 31st for combined medical and fire emergency calls.
IAED sets standards for emergency dispatch services worldwide, according to the release, with accreditation from the agency considered “the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers.”
The IAED procedures and policies are used by over 3,500 emergency dispatch centers in 46 countries.
According to Dispatch Manager Kristi Merideth, FECC has been working toward the designation since 2013.
“I am really proud of the dispatchers in our center,” Merideth said in a prepared statement.
She noted her team “consistently show their dedication to this community through their tireless efforts to help callers in emergency situations.”
The FECC handles calls for 200 agencies in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Denali Borough, the Delta Community and the Nenana Community.
“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement,” said Christof Chwojka, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED in a prepared statement. ““We applaud the dedicated calltakers, dispatchers, and leadership team at FECC for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their community can count on these first, first responders to do an outstanding job.”
The dispatch center uses IAED protocols when anyone calls 9-1-1 or business lines.
“Those give us our priority levels so our responders understand,” Merideth said. “It also gives all our pre-arrival instructions and post-dispatch instructions, so everyone gets the same instructions whether you just got out of training two days ago or if you’ve been a dispatcher for 30 years.”
Merideth noted it’s been a long road since the center set its eye on the goal nine years ago.
A quality assurance team was established made up of dispatchers to review calls taken and to provide feedback on the protocols used to prioritize calls and emergency instructions.
However, it was considered a “side job of the dispatchers to do the quality assurance while they were dispatching and training.”
“A couple of years ago, I realized that we weren’t going to make [accreditation] if it’s always someone’s side job,” Merideth said. A Council decision to swap out a dispatcher position for a quality assurance specialist pushed everything in the right direction.
“We changed all policies and procedures we needed to make sure they were understandable for all EMS responders and firefighters and our dispatchers,” Merideth said.
An IAED team performed an audit, spoke with fire and EMS agencies, spoke with dispatchers and performed quality assurance reviews of dispatch calls “to make sure we are not trying to scam the system just to become accredited and not actually following through.”
Merideth said the dispatch center will need to continue submitting monthly reports and randomly picked calls.
The FECC hasn’t been accredited yet for police calls, something she hopes to change in the coming year. It needs to meet specific standards for three months.
The emergency dispatch accreditation, she said, is a remarkable achievement.
“I’m very proud of our center, what with the limited staffing we have and that we are still able to provide great customer service to our responders to the public and be proud of who we are,” Merideth said.
