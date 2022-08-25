Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center

The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center earned an international accreditation of excellence for emergency dispatch, according to a city of Fairbanks news release.

The accreditation, from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, notes the FECC ranked as 309th center for emergency medical dispatch, 66th for emergency fire dispatch and 31st for combined medical and fire emergency calls.

