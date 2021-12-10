Vicky Persinger, whose performance in mixed doubles curling in the Netherlands recently earned her a spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics, arrived back in Fairbanks on Friday to a big warm welcome from more than 50 friends and family.
They waved American flags, carried flowers and held homemade signs saying “You did it,” “That’s my sister,” and “Team USA.”
The 29-year-old graduate of Lathrop High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage threw herself into her father’s arms before greeting the crowd assembled at the Fairbanks International Airport.
Persinger travels to Beijing early next year to compete with curling partner Chris Plys, 34, who is from Duluth, Minnesota. The U.S. is the fifth-ranked country in the world in mixed doubles curling, according to Team USA. The Winter Olympics start on Feb. 4.
Persinger is a three-time national women’s champion. She and Plys were the best team in October at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling and again at an Olympic Qualification Event recently in the Netherlands, according to Team USA.
“Persinger and Plys clinched their Olympic berth Thursday in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, when they knocked off the team from the Russian Olympic Committee,” reads an article on the Team USA website. “Persinger and Plys didn’t lose a game in Leeuwarden, going 6-0 in the round robin to qualify directly for the final.”
This will be the first Olympic Games for Persinger, who was born and raised in Fairbanks. Her parents are Ken and Cathy Persinger.
Persinger and Plys teamed up during the 2018-19 curling season and won their first championship in 2021, according to Team USA.
Persinger nearly qualified as an Olympic curler previously, finishing runner-up at the 2018 team trials and 3rd in the mixed doubles trials.
Plys, a two-time champion in men’s curling, was an alternate at the 2010 Vancouver Games when his team finished 10th, according to Team USA.
Persinger was part of first-place women’s teams at the USA Curling National Championships in 2017 and 2018.
In 2018, she was on the runner-up women’s squad at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials and half of the third-place duo at the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Team Trials.
She earned silver medals in the 2016 U.S. Mixed National Championships and this year’s U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championships.
Persinger comes from a family of avid curlers, including her parents, her sister, Tina, and her cousin, Greg, a member of Team USA at the 2018 World Men’s Curling Championship.
Persinger grew up curling and competed in curling junior nationals from 2006-13.