Much like Alaska’s overall crime rate in 2020, Fairbanks saw a slight decrease in crime compared to the previous year, according to the 2020 Crime in Alaska report released by the state.
Alaska’s overall crime rate decreased by 18.5% in 2020, the Department of Public Safety announced Monday. The rate “reflects the lowest total number of reported offenses since 1975 and continues the downward trend in Alaska crime that started in 2018,” the release stated.
In Fairbanks, 1,994 criminal offenses were committed during 2020, a 0.25% decrease from 2019, according to the annual report. These offenses included assaults, robberies, burglaries, rapes, murders and theft.
The report, which analyzed 12 months of crime data from 32 agencies across the state, showed significant decreases for some serious offenses in Fairbanks, including rape, robbery and larceny. In 2020, rape decreased 27.27%, robbery decreased 21.15% and larceny decreased 9.74% compared to the previous year, the report stated.
The city’s murder rate remained stable, with three homicides committed in both 2019 and 2020, according to the report.
While the city’s overall crime rate decreased, the report showed increases for some serious offenses in Fairbanks. In 2020, assaults increased 16.48%, vehicle theft increased 7.07%, and burglary increased 4.91% compared to the previous year, the report stated.
“The overall decrease in Alaska’s crime rate is encouraging and shows real progress in our efforts to make Alaska a safe place to live and raise a family. However, we must continue to double down on our efforts to eliminate the scourge of sexual assault and domestic violence in our state and invest in meaningful public safety in rural Alaska,” said James Cockrell, Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner, said in the news release.
“Every Alaskan, regardless of their address, gender, or race, deserves a life that is free of crime, and the Department of Public Safety is committed to doing our part to meet that goal.”