A Fairbanks couple was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on multiple charges of sexual abuse involving minors, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
Anthony Gray, 38, and Jewel Gray, 35, are set to be arraigned Wednesday in Alaska Superior Court at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.
According to the Department of Law, Anthony Gray allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Jewel Gray abused one minor.
Anthony Gray faces three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 12 counts of second-degree sexual assault, six accounts of unlawful exploitation of a minor and 11 counts of child pornography possession.
Jewel Gray faces four counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor.
The Grays were arrested by Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks on Dec. 1 after a lengthy investigation, according to a Trooper dispatch. The investigation found that alleged abuse occurred over 10 years ago.
Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit, Fairbanks Police Department, and Investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation served a warrant at the Gray’s apartment in Fairbanks, the Trooper dispatch states.
Both defendants are in Department of Corrections custody, each on a $250,000 performance bond and $250,000 appearance bond requiring a 10% posting, on top of additional conditions.
Troopers are asking anyone with information relevant to the case or defendants to contact the Alaska State Trooper Alaska Bureau of Investigation at 907-451-5100 or Investigator Lantz Dahlke at 907-451-5919.